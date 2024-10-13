'He's not stupid' - Patrick Lefevere praises Evenepoel after Soudal Quick-Step fight off hostile bid for their star rider

By
published

Belgian team hope for repeat of 2024 success but Vanthourenhout unlikely to join as Performance Manager

Remco Evenepoel ahead of Il Lombardia
Remco Evenepoel ahead of Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year ago, a few moments after Il Lombardia, Remco Evenepoel ended reports and speculation that he might leave Soudal Quick-Step to chase his Grand Tour animations with a rival super team. This year he publicly promised to respect his contract for 2025 during the world championships, after a reported deadline from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe passed without a deal being reached.

Team manager Patrick Lefevere and new CEO Jurgen Fore were able to enjoy Evenepoel's second place at Il Lombardia on Saturday and the wider success of the 2024 season. They have again fought off a hostile bid for their star rider and biggest asset and done what they could to satisfy and support Evenepoel's lofty ambitions.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.