'That's a yes' - Evenepoel indicates he will stay at Soudal despite reports of Red Bull transfer offer

'They are gossip and I may not, cannot and will not respond to them' says Red Bull manager Ralph Denk

Remco Evenepoel has given a straight-faced but veiled indication that he will stay at the Soudal Quick-Step team in 2025 despite reports of interest from Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and an apparent deadline for any major transfer deal.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk also described the reports as ‘gossip’ without denying that talks, possible deals and deadlines have been discussed.

