Remco Evenepoel's double Olympic success sparks more transfer talk and huge bonus payments

'I'm not going to give him away for nothing. We have never paid Remco a Euro too little' says Lefevere

Patrick Lefevere praised Remco Evenepoel after his historic double gold medal haul at the Paris Olympics but accepted that the success will cost him and Soudal-Quick Step significantly, with Evenepoel in line for a hefty double bonus to go with his double gold.    

Evenepoel’s Olympic success, coming soon after his third place at the Tour de France, will also raise his contract value and only continue reports and speculation that rival teams such as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe or Ineos Grenadiers may try to tempt him away from Soudal-Quick Step before the end of his current contract. 

