'I'll stay where I am' – Remco Evenepoel confirms he will remain at Soudal-QuickStep in 2025

By
published

Belgian clarifies status following reports linking him with move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step is seen at a training session at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships, Wednesday 25 September 2024, in Zurich, Switzerland. The Worlds are taking place from 21 to 29 September. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has confirmed that he will stay with Soudal-QuickStep next season, drawing a line under persistent speculation linking him with a transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Speaking at the Belgian team hotel in Wetzikon on Friday ahead of the World Championships road race, Evenepoel stated that he would still be part of Patrick Lefevere's squad in 2025.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.