Heppner and NetApp-Endura part ways

Team NetApp-Endura and sport director Jens Heppner have mutually agreed to terminate their professional relationship. The German was among those who tested positive for EPO at the 1998 Tour de France, according to a report issued by the French Senate last week.

“I would like to thank Jens Heppner for the energy that he brought to our team from the very first day. Thanks to his work, we were able to establish a successful team in only three years,” said team manager Ralph Denk in a statement issued Tuesday midday.

“In light of the current situation in the sport of cycling, both sides agree that our new generation of riders should be able to focus on the season highlights uninfluenced by other circumstances. I wish Jens Heppner all the best for the future.”

Heppner, 48, rode professionally from 1991 to 2005. From 1992 to 2002, he was with Team Telekom. He later worked in team management for Team Wiesenhof before joining NetApp in 2009, when the team was founded.