Henderson extends contract with Lotto-Belisol

Greg Henderson extended his agreement with the Lotto Belisol team for two years. The 36-year-old New-Zealander plays an important role in the team as the final man in the lead-out train for sprinter André Greipel.

"The sprint train is team work, and we want to keep that core train together," said Henderson. "I'm happy that I can stay part of it for the next couple of years. I'm really dedicated to that job as final lead-out man; I've put a lot of time, effort and thought into it."

"To me, the lead-out train is not just about getting to the race and seeing what we have to do. I am always thinking of other ways that we can improve the lead-out, it's part of my training. It's definitely a job that I enjoy. The priority in the next years is to keep the train on the rails and help André Greipel to the victory."

Henderson, who is also appreciated on the team for his sense of humor, also has the goal of passing on some of his 12 years of professional experience to the team's younger riders.

"We have a lot of young talented bike riders. I can teach them how to work as a team and to prepare a sprint so that they can develop further and set up their own train in the future."