Tour de France video: Henderson and Greipel talk winning sprint combination
Lotto Belisol teammates share insight into hobbies off the bike
With arguably one of the strongest lead outs at this year's Tour de France Lotto Belisol teammates Greg Henderson and André Greipel know each other pretty well. Enjoying a bit of down time between stages Henderson shares a few unknown characteristics about his sprint captain Greipel.
Related Articles
Greipel's Tour de France stage 5 sprint ruined in last corner
Greipel's Tour stage victory softens blow of losing injured Van den Broeck
Greipel's win shows Lotto Belisol is down, but not out
Greipel with chance to use powerful sprint train into Saint Malo
Greipel blames Tour de France sprint loss on cobblestones
Tour de France shorts: More pseudo science
Having spent the past 18 months together the sprint duo have formed a winning combination with Henderson the final man in the train before the ‘Gorilla' Greipel kicks for the line.
"He is a very good captain in the team. He doesn't express himself with his mouth, he expresses himself with his legs and lets his results do the talking," said Henderson on the Tour's first rest day.
"Greg is not my friend anymore," said Greipel jokingly. "He hurt me so much the other day. Normally he is meant to do 300m work in the wind but yesterday he did 150. It was not so nice to stay on his wheel," he added in regard to the team's first win into Montpellier before adding "he is one of the most consistent rider's in the bunch, you can always trust him."
In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews Henderson and Greipel explain what makes them so successful together while also telling us a little bit about their hobbies off the bike. Hear what else they have to say in the video below including some hidden musical talents that Greipel keeps confined to the safety of the hotel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy