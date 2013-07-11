Tour de France video: Henderson and Greipel talk winning sprint combination

Image 1 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was happy to win stage 6 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Lotto Belisol time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) beats Peter Sagan and Marcel Kittel. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Aix-en-Provence ahead of his win on stage 6 of the Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

With arguably one of the strongest lead outs at this year's Tour de France Lotto Belisol teammates Greg Henderson and André Greipel know each other pretty well. Enjoying a bit of down time between stages Henderson shares a few unknown characteristics about his sprint captain Greipel.

Having spent the past 18 months together the sprint duo have formed a winning combination with Henderson the final man in the train before the ‘Gorilla' Greipel kicks for the line.

"He is a very good captain in the team. He doesn't express himself with his mouth, he expresses himself with his legs and lets his results do the talking," said Henderson on the Tour's first rest day.

"Greg is not my friend anymore," said Greipel jokingly. "He hurt me so much the other day. Normally he is meant to do 300m work in the wind but yesterday he did 150. It was not so nice to stay on his wheel," he added in regard to the team's first win into Montpellier before adding "he is one of the most consistent rider's in the bunch, you can always trust him."

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews Henderson and Greipel explain what makes them so successful together while also telling us a little bit about their hobbies off the bike. Hear what else they have to say in the video below including some hidden musical talents that Greipel keeps confined to the safety of the hotel.