Heiko Salzwedel: Great Britain expected more opposition in team pursuit
Day one of the UCI Track World Championships in London the Great Britain team laid down an important marker, leading after the qualifying round and setting up a semi-final against surprise package Italy.
While the home nation's sprint teams faltered the four-man team of Bradley Wiggins, Jon Dibben, Steven Burke and Owain Doull set a time of 3:55.664. At one point the team were over a second up on their nearest competitors, Australia, but they faltered in the final stages and lost Burke before the line.
Team coach Heiko Salzwedel spent close to an hour analysing the immediate post-effort data in the team pits before explaining that although he was satisfied with leading, he expected more from his team.
