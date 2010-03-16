Haussler out of Milan-San Remo

Image 1 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo) pushes the pace on the cobbles. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (2nd, Cervelo), Juan Antonio Flecha (1st, Sky) and Tyler Farrar (3rd, Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Cervélo TestTeam today confirmed that Heinrich Haussler will not ride Saturday's Milan-San Remo. Haussler finished second last year but has been plagued by knee trouble since a crash in the Volta ao Argave. Despite starting Paris-Nice he was forced to pull out of the race on stage four.

In his absence the Cervélo TestTeam will be led by Thor Hushovd, who was third in last year’s race.

“Heinrich is currently receiving intensive treatment from our medical team so he will recover as soon as possible to be ready for the upcoming Belgian classics,” said Sports Director Jean-Paul van Poppel. “Thor, who proved at Tirreno-Adriatico that he is in good form now after a difficult season start, will be our team leader in Milan-San Remo.”

The news is blow for Haussler who despite the knee injury was strong enough to finish second in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Hushovd will be backed by the experienced Andreas Klier, Roger Hammond and Dominique Rollin.

Cervélo TestTeam Milan-San Remo:

Xavier Florencio (ESP), Roger Hammond (GBR), Jeremy Hunt (GBR), Thor Hushovd (NOR), Andreas Klier (GER), Brett Lancaster (AUS), Gabriel Rasch (NOR), Dominique Rollin (CAN).