Häusler out of German women's Worlds team
Men's U23 team for Melbourne named
Claudia Häusler will not ride the world championships in Australia, the German cycling federation has announced. The Cervelo TestTeam rider suffered head injuries in a crash at the Giro dell Toscana.
Related Articles
The Bund Deutsche Radfahrer also announced its U23 mens team, to be led by national U23 champion .John Degenkolb, who recently won two stages at the Tour de l'Avenir and finished third overall.
Häusler was released from hospital in Lucca Saturday and will return home Sunday, Cervelo spokesman Geert Broekhuizen told Cyclingnews . The 24-year-old fell on her head in a crash of the second stage of the Italian race on Wednesday.
“The doctors have forbidden her from doing any sport for the next two to three weeks, and she is not allowed to fly,” said German women's coach Thomas Liese. “This stops her from participating in the world championships.”
Liese said that the decision as to whether to nominate some else to take her place will be made on Monday.
John Degenkolb, who has signed with HTC-Columbia for the 2011 season, will lead the German U23 mean in Melbourne. He is a favourite for a medal in the road race, as is Marcel Kittel in the time trial. Kittel will ride for Skil-Shimano in 2011.
German U23 Men. road
John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie Team)
Maximilian may (Thüringer Energie Team)
David Hesselbarth (Team Heizomat)
Michel Koch ( LKT-Team Brandenburg)
Philipp Ries (Team Heizomat)
Time trial
Marcel Kittel (Thüringer Energie Team)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy