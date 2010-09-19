Häusler out of German women's Worlds team

Image 1 of 3 Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) leads the combination classification. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 2 of 3 The race podium - Annemiek Van Vleuten, Claudia Häusler and Judith Arndt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 2010 winner, Claudia Häusler (Cervelo Test Team) arrived alone and celebrated as she crossed the line minutes ahead of GC leader, Arndt, who was minutes behind (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Claudia Häusler will not ride the world championships in Australia, the German cycling federation has announced. The Cervelo TestTeam rider suffered head injuries in a crash at the Giro dell Toscana.

The Bund Deutsche Radfahrer also announced its U23 mens team, to be led by national U23 champion .John Degenkolb, who recently won two stages at the Tour de l'Avenir and finished third overall.

Häusler was released from hospital in Lucca Saturday and will return home Sunday, Cervelo spokesman Geert Broekhuizen told Cyclingnews . The 24-year-old fell on her head in a crash of the second stage of the Italian race on Wednesday.

“The doctors have forbidden her from doing any sport for the next two to three weeks, and she is not allowed to fly,” said German women's coach Thomas Liese. “This stops her from participating in the world championships.”

Liese said that the decision as to whether to nominate some else to take her place will be made on Monday.

John Degenkolb, who has signed with HTC-Columbia for the 2011 season, will lead the German U23 mean in Melbourne. He is a favourite for a medal in the road race, as is Marcel Kittel in the time trial. Kittel will ride for Skil-Shimano in 2011.

German U23 Men. road

John Degenkolb (Thüringer Energie Team)

Maximilian may (Thüringer Energie Team)

David Hesselbarth (Team Heizomat)

Michel Koch ( LKT-Team Brandenburg)

Philipp Ries (Team Heizomat)

Time trial

Marcel Kittel (Thüringer Energie Team)