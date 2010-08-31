Hansen signs with Omega Pharma-Lotto for 2011

Image 1 of 3 Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) wins the Ster Elektrotoer. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) grabs a drink after defending his overall lead on the closing stage. (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 3 of 3 Stage winner Adam Hansen (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Australia's Adam Hansen is following his HTC-Columbia teammate Andre Greipel to Omega Pharma-Lotto in 2011. Hansen will continue to help the German sprinter in leadouts for the next two years, the Belgian team announced on Tuesday evening.

29 year-old Hansen rode for TT3/Continental Austrian teams from 2003 to 2006, before joining T-Mobile in 2007. He has been with HTC-Columbia since 2008.

He was part of the HTC-Columbia team for the Tour de France but had abandon the race after the first stage. He crashed heavily early in the stage but fought the pain to not only finish the stage but even do some lead work in the sprint.

Hansen was subsequently diagnosed with a broken sternum, collarbone and rib. He only returned to racing at the GP Ouest France – Plouay.

The Australian took his first win for HTC-Columbia just before the Tour de France when he won the queen stage of the Ster Elektrotoer stage race and took the overall lead. He held onto that lead on the final day to claim overall victory. Hansen was also the Australian TT champion in 2008, finishing second in the national road race that year.