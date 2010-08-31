Hansen signs with Omega Pharma-Lotto for 2011
Australian to join Greipel at Belgian team
Australia's Adam Hansen is following his HTC-Columbia teammate Andre Greipel to Omega Pharma-Lotto in 2011. Hansen will continue to help the German sprinter in leadouts for the next two years, the Belgian team announced on Tuesday evening.
Related Articles
29 year-old Hansen rode for TT3/Continental Austrian teams from 2003 to 2006, before joining T-Mobile in 2007. He has been with HTC-Columbia since 2008.
He was part of the HTC-Columbia team for the Tour de France but had abandon the race after the first stage. He crashed heavily early in the stage but fought the pain to not only finish the stage but even do some lead work in the sprint.
Hansen was subsequently diagnosed with a broken sternum, collarbone and rib. He only returned to racing at the GP Ouest France – Plouay.
The Australian took his first win for HTC-Columbia just before the Tour de France when he won the queen stage of the Ster Elektrotoer stage race and took the overall lead. He held onto that lead on the final day to claim overall victory. Hansen was also the Australian TT champion in 2008, finishing second in the national road race that year.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy