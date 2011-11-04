Hannover Six Day race cancelled due to organiser's illness

Packed stands are a good sign for the German Six Day circuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

December was to have seen the return of Six Day racing to Hannover, Germany, after 30 years, but the event has been cancelled. Also, Rabobank has cancelled its sponsorship of the Rotterdam Six Days race.

In Hannover, race organizer Christian Stoll and sport director Erik Zabel had put together a strong field, including Iljo Keisse, Robert Bartko, Leif Lampater and Franco Marvulli. The event was to be held December 15-20.

However, this week everything was cancelled. “Due to the severe depression suffered by organiser Christian Stoll, those responsible saw themselves forced to cancel the cycling event this year,” according to a statement on the race's website.

In addition, Rabobank announced that it would no longer be the name sponsor for the Rotterdam event. The bank has been the race's main sponsor since 2006. It will continue to support the race, but did not indicate to what extent.