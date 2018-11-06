Hammond to return to Madison Genesis as directeur sportif

Image 1 of 5 Roger Hammond is a DS with Dimension Data (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Roger Hammond congratulates Cavendish on his overall victory Image 3 of 5 Roger Hammond can't hide his disappointment from 2004 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Roger Hammond will be a key rider in the team's Classics plans (Image credit: Jesse Wild) Image 5 of 5 The Madison Genesis team at sign on (Image credit: ASO)

Three years after leaving the team for the WorldTour, Roger Hammond will return to the British Continental team Madison Genesis in 2019 as a directeur sportif.

A former rider, Hammond was a major part helping to set up the Madison Genesis team, who made their racing debut at the start of 2013. In 2016, he moved to the Dimension Data team, who had just signed Mark Cavendish, primarily as a DS for the Classics and the Tour de France.

After three seasons away, Hammond is looking forward to returning to the team he helped to create.

"I am so excited to be returning to Madison Genesis. Back in 2012 when I was presented with the idea of the team, it immediately captured my imagination and has remained a project close to my heart ever since," said Hammond.

"I have kept a close eye on the team with immense amounts of pride over the last few years and cannot wait to get back involved and continue to build on the team's fantastic reputation."

During his initial tenure at the team, Hammond saw a number of his riders step up to the WorldTour. He also helped the team to victories at the Tour Series, the Beaumont Trophy and the Tour of the Reservoir. Hammond will replace Colin Sturgess, who departed last month.

"I couldn’t be happier having Roger back as DS for Madison Genesis. Roger was key in the creation of the team back in 2012, he is a fantastic ambassador for our brands and the sport, as well a superb mentor for our riders," said Madison CEO Dominic Langan.

"We have a brilliant working dynamic. He totally understands us, he gets what the team is all about and what we value which is so important because we are not the same as many other teams. Above all, we are friends with a shared respect and passion for what we do."

The full Madison Genesis roster will be announced in the coming weeks.