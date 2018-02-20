Hagens Berman Axeon riders train in California - Gallery
First season in Pro Continental ranks for US development team
Sixteen riders from six different countries gathered in Southern California for the Hagens Berman Axeon training camp as the team enters its first season in the Pro Continental ranks. In its third year of sponsorship, the Pacific Northwest law firm of Hagens Berman has moved into the top title sponsor role as the team looks to expand the development program now in its 10th year.
Based in Calabasas, California, the camp included rides in the Santa Monica mountains and the Malibu hills above the Pacific coast. The team hit high notes like Latigo, Tuna, Piuma, & the Pacific Coast Highway. Riders also had the opportunity to get to know each other and also a handful of the team's sponsors over the week of riding and bonding.
For 2018, eight new riders will join eight returning riders to form the 16-man roster. New to the team are Joao Almeida, Sean Bennett, Mikkel Bjerg, Cole Davis, Zeke Mostov, Jasper Philipsen, Thomas Revard and Maikel Zijlaard. Returning from last year are Edward Anderson, Will Barta, Chris Blevins, Jonny Brown, Ian Garrison, Ivo Oliveira, Rui Oliveira and Michael Rice.
Following the 2017 season, the team graduated five riders to the next level, with Neilson Powless going to LottoNL-Jumbo, Logan Owen going to EF Education First-Drapac, Chris Lawless to Team Sky, Jhonatan Narvaez to Quick-Step Floors and Eddie Dunbar to Aqua Blue Sport.
