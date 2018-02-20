Hagens Berman Axeon riders train in California - Gallery

Image 1 of 13 Malibu provided the perfect training course. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 2 of 13 The 2018 squad features 16 riders from 6 nations. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 3 of 13 Ian Garrison (front left) returns for his second season after a successful 2017 debut which included a stage win at Beauce. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 4 of 13 Klean Hydration kept the team going for hours under the blazing California sun. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 5 of 13 US junior road race champion Cole Davis (front / center) joins the program at age 18. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 6 of 13 Jasper Philipsen joins Hagens Berman Axeon team after taking 6 wins in 2017. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 7 of 13 Danish U23 TT world champion Mikkel Bjerg makes his debut with Hagens Berman Axeon in 2018. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 8 of 13 Will Barta returns for his fourth season. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 9 of 13 Newcomers, Zeke Mostov & Sean Bennett suit up in their new Alé kits. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 10 of 13 Maikel Zijlaard & teammates used morning Yoga sessions with lululemon to improve their form & focus. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 11 of 13 For 2018, Hagens Berman Axeon will ride the new Specialized Allez Sprint. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 12 of 13 2018 marks the 10th anniversary of Axel Merckx's storied development program & its first year as a Pro Continental team. (Image credit: Davey Wilson) Image 13 of 13 Rider, Jonny Brown, checks his progress on Wahoo Elemnt Bolt. (Image credit: Davey Wilson)

Sixteen riders from six different countries gathered in Southern California for the Hagens Berman Axeon training camp as the team enters its first season in the Pro Continental ranks. In its third year of sponsorship, the Pacific Northwest law firm of Hagens Berman has moved into the top title sponsor role as the team looks to expand the development program now in its 10th year.

Based in Calabasas, California, the camp included rides in the Santa Monica mountains and the Malibu hills above the Pacific coast. The team hit high notes like Latigo, Tuna, Piuma, & the Pacific Coast Highway. Riders also had the opportunity to get to know each other and also a handful of the team's sponsors over the week of riding and bonding.

For 2018, eight new riders will join eight returning riders to form the 16-man roster. New to the team are Joao Almeida, Sean Bennett, Mikkel Bjerg, Cole Davis, Zeke Mostov, Jasper Philipsen, Thomas Revard and Maikel Zijlaard. Returning from last year are Edward Anderson, Will Barta, Chris Blevins, Jonny Brown, Ian Garrison, Ivo Oliveira, Rui Oliveira and Michael Rice.

Following the 2017 season, the team graduated five riders to the next level, with Neilson Powless going to LottoNL-Jumbo, Logan Owen going to EF Education First-Drapac, Chris Lawless to Team Sky, Jhonatan Narvaez to Quick-Step Floors and Eddie Dunbar to Aqua Blue Sport.