Gwin and Daney continue to lead US Pro GRT standings

Image 1 of 2 Jackie Harmony kept it together on the slick course to claim the silver medal. (Image credit: Eddie Clark) Image 2 of 2 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning in Val di Sole (Image credit: Trek World Racing)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) continued with its fourth race over the weekend, the Mountain States Cup - Chile Challenge in Angel Fire, New Mexico. Logan Binggeli (Utah/KHS) descended to victory in the pro men's race while Jacqueline Harmony (IXS-510-Smith Optics) earned the women's win; both taking over second place in the overall standings.

Binggeli is in second position, 70 points behind overall World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), who has won two of the four US Pro GRT races thus far. Gwin was not at the Chile Challenge, but instead won the Fort William round of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Gwin's teammate Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) holds a firm grasp on third-place in the overall with four of six races completed.

Harmony is 55 points behind Lauren Daney (DRD Intense), who holds the US Pro GRT lead with two races remaining.

See full results from the Chile Challenge downhill race.

US Pro GRT Men's standings after four rounds # Rider Name Points 1 Aaron Gwin 160 pts 2 Logan Binggeli 90 3 Justin Leov 82 4 Phil Kmetz 60 5 Steve Smith 60 6 Art Babcock 49 7 Gavin Vaughan 46 8 Ben Furbee 40 9 Kevin Aiello 38 10 Mick Hannah 30 11 Mitch Ropelato 30 12 Chris Higgerson 28 13 Josh Bryceland 25 14 Shawn Neer 25 15 Mat Dodd 24 16 Al Ortiz 22 17 Nikolas Dudukovich 20 18 Neko Mulally 20 19 Trevor Trinkino 20 20 Greg Minnaar 18 21 Kiran Mackinnon 16 22 Mikey Sylvestri 16 23 Leland O'connor 15 24 Brian Atkinson 14 25 Jason Memmelaar 14 26 Jared Graves 12 27 Adam Morse 10 28 Mark Wallace 10 29 Jesse Beare 8 30 Leif Lorenzen 8 31 Richie Rude 8 32 Joey Schusler 8 33 Chris Boice 6 34 Mitch Delfs 6 35 George Ryan 6 36 Brandan Bohl 4 37 Eliot Jackson 4 38 Dillon Lemarr 4 39 Logan Mulally 4 40 Austin Hackett Klaube 2 41 Remi Gauvin 1 42 Jason Scheidein 1