Gwin and Daney continue to lead US Pro GRT standings
Binggeli, Harmony move in second after Chile Challenge wins
The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) continued with its fourth race over the weekend, the Mountain States Cup - Chile Challenge in Angel Fire, New Mexico. Logan Binggeli (Utah/KHS) descended to victory in the pro men's race while Jacqueline Harmony (IXS-510-Smith Optics) earned the women's win; both taking over second place in the overall standings.
Binggeli is in second position, 70 points behind overall World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), who has won two of the four US Pro GRT races thus far. Gwin was not at the Chile Challenge, but instead won the Fort William round of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Gwin's teammate Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) holds a firm grasp on third-place in the overall with four of six races completed.
Harmony is 55 points behind Lauren Daney (DRD Intense), who holds the US Pro GRT lead with two races remaining.
See full results from the Chile Challenge downhill race.
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Aaron Gwin
|160
|pts
|2
|Logan Binggeli
|90
|3
|Justin Leov
|82
|4
|Phil Kmetz
|60
|5
|Steve Smith
|60
|6
|Art Babcock
|49
|7
|Gavin Vaughan
|46
|8
|Ben Furbee
|40
|9
|Kevin Aiello
|38
|10
|Mick Hannah
|30
|11
|Mitch Ropelato
|30
|12
|Chris Higgerson
|28
|13
|Josh Bryceland
|25
|14
|Shawn Neer
|25
|15
|Mat Dodd
|24
|16
|Al Ortiz
|22
|17
|Nikolas Dudukovich
|20
|18
|Neko Mulally
|20
|19
|Trevor Trinkino
|20
|20
|Greg Minnaar
|18
|21
|Kiran Mackinnon
|16
|22
|Mikey Sylvestri
|16
|23
|Leland O'connor
|15
|24
|Brian Atkinson
|14
|25
|Jason Memmelaar
|14
|26
|Jared Graves
|12
|27
|Adam Morse
|10
|28
|Mark Wallace
|10
|29
|Jesse Beare
|8
|30
|Leif Lorenzen
|8
|31
|Richie Rude
|8
|32
|Joey Schusler
|8
|33
|Chris Boice
|6
|34
|Mitch Delfs
|6
|35
|George Ryan
|6
|36
|Brandan Bohl
|4
|37
|Eliot Jackson
|4
|38
|Dillon Lemarr
|4
|39
|Logan Mulally
|4
|40
|Austin Hackett Klaube
|2
|41
|Remi Gauvin
|1
|42
|Jason Scheidein
|1
|#
|Rider Name
|Points
|1
|Lauren Daney
|128
|pts
|2
|Jacqueline Harmony
|72
|3
|Joanna Petterson
|65
|4
|Amber Price
|61
|5
|Jill Kintner
|60
|6
|Katelyn Parhiala
|48
|7
|Miranda Miller
|40
|8
|Wendy Palmer
|40
|9
|Elinor Wesner
|40
|10
|Stephanie Sowles
|39
|11
|Holly Feniak
|30
|12
|Rae Gandolf
|30
|13
|Katy Hanlon
|30
|14
|Anne Galyean
|25
|15
|Rebecca Gardner
|24
|16
|Christen Boyer
|20
|17
|Katie Holden
|20
|18
|Mary Elges
|18
|19
|Danice Uyesugi
|18
|20
|Jaime Rees
|16
|21
|Gabriela Williams
|14
|22
|Jaime Hill
|10
|23
|Britney White
|6
|24
|Margaret Gregory
|2
|25
|Michelle Benson
|1
