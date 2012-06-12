Trending

Gwin and Daney continue to lead US Pro GRT standings

Binggeli, Harmony move in second after Chile Challenge wins

Jackie Harmony kept it together on the slick course to claim the silver medal.

(Image credit: Eddie Clark)
Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning in Val di Sole

(Image credit: Trek World Racing)

The USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) continued with its fourth race over the weekend, the Mountain States Cup - Chile Challenge in Angel Fire, New Mexico. Logan Binggeli (Utah/KHS) descended to victory in the pro men's race while Jacqueline Harmony (IXS-510-Smith Optics) earned the women's win; both taking over second place in the overall standings.

Binggeli is in second position, 70 points behind overall World Cup leader Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing), who has won two of the four US Pro GRT races thus far.  Gwin was not at the Chile Challenge, but instead won the Fort William round of the UCI Downhill World Cup. Gwin's teammate Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) holds a firm grasp on third-place in the overall with four of six races completed.

Harmony is 55 points behind Lauren Daney (DRD Intense), who holds the US Pro GRT lead with two races remaining.

See full results from the Chile Challenge downhill race.

US Pro GRT Men's standings after four rounds
#Rider NamePoints
1Aaron Gwin160pts
2Logan Binggeli90
3Justin Leov82
4Phil Kmetz60
5Steve Smith60
6Art Babcock49
7Gavin Vaughan46
8Ben Furbee40
9Kevin Aiello38
10Mick Hannah30
11Mitch Ropelato30
12Chris Higgerson28
13Josh Bryceland25
14Shawn Neer25
15Mat Dodd24
16Al Ortiz22
17Nikolas Dudukovich20
18Neko Mulally20
19Trevor Trinkino20
20Greg Minnaar18
21Kiran Mackinnon16
22Mikey Sylvestri16
23Leland O'connor15
24Brian Atkinson14
25Jason Memmelaar14
26Jared Graves12
27Adam Morse10
28Mark Wallace10
29Jesse Beare8
30Leif Lorenzen8
31Richie Rude8
32Joey Schusler8
33Chris Boice6
34Mitch Delfs6
35George Ryan6
36Brandan Bohl4
37Eliot Jackson4
38Dillon Lemarr4
39Logan Mulally4
40Austin Hackett Klaube2
41Remi Gauvin1
42Jason Scheidein1

US Pro GRT Women's standings after four rounds
#Rider NamePoints
1Lauren Daney128pts
2Jacqueline Harmony72
3Joanna Petterson65
4Amber Price61
5Jill Kintner60
6Katelyn Parhiala48
7Miranda Miller40
8Wendy Palmer40
9Elinor Wesner40
10Stephanie Sowles39
11Holly Feniak30
12Rae Gandolf30
13Katy Hanlon30
14Anne Galyean25
15Rebecca Gardner24
16Christen Boyer20
17Katie Holden20
18Mary Elges18
19Danice Uyesugi18
20Jaime Rees16
21Gabriela Williams14
22Jaime Hill10
23Britney White6
24Margaret Gregory2
25Michelle Benson1