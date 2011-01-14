Gwin among celebrities for Ray's MTB Park Grand Opening

Image 1 of 7 Riders on a elevated "trail" at Ray's MTB Park in Milwaukee (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 2 of 7 Riders go by in a blur as they build up speed to jump. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 3 of 7 A rider heads out on the XC loop. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 4 of 7 Follow these arrows to ride the XC loop at Ray's Indoor Park in Milwaukee. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 5 of 7 Time to refuel after a day fo riding. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 6 of 7 A rider at Ray's Indoor Park in Milwaukee. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 7 of 7 Aaron Gwin (Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team) 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Building on its success in Cleveland, Ohio, Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park opened a second location on New Year's Eve in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rider celebrities like US downhill national champion Aaron Gwin, Jeff Lenosky, Ross Schnell, Kirt Voreis and Ryan Howard are scheduled to appear at the official Grand Opening on January 29-30.

"Our park opened with an outstanding response," said Eric Schutt of Ray's Mountain Bike Park. "People have shown up in droves, and are having a great time!"

On Saturday, January 29, pro riders will serve lunch to Ray's customers at a Celebrity BBQ. A product raffle will follow at 5:00 pm. Sunday will be a "Ride with the Pros" day followed by "BMX Night" from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.