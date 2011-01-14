Gwin among celebrities for Ray's MTB Park Grand Opening
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Other stars to participate in official Milwaukee celebration
Building on its success in Cleveland, Ohio, Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park opened a second location on New Year's Eve in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Rider celebrities like US downhill national champion Aaron Gwin, Jeff Lenosky, Ross Schnell, Kirt Voreis and Ryan Howard are scheduled to appear at the official Grand Opening on January 29-30.
"Our park opened with an outstanding response," said Eric Schutt of Ray's Mountain Bike Park. "People have shown up in droves, and are having a great time!"
On Saturday, January 29, pro riders will serve lunch to Ray's customers at a Celebrity BBQ. A product raffle will follow at 5:00 pm. Sunday will be a "Ride with the Pros" day followed by "BMX Night" from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
