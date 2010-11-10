Second Ray's Indoor MTB Park location opening delayed
Milwaukee grand opening postponed for mountain bike park
Plans for the grand opening of Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park at its second location, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this weekend have been delayed.
"Although we've made a lot of headway building our new park, unfortunately RaysMTB Milwaukee will not be opening this weekend as scheduled," said Eric Schutt of RaysMTB.
"Despite a furious work pace, we were unable to complete all the work in time to acquire all the permits from the City of Milwaukee. We'll continue to work around the clock, and we look forward to riding ... at RaysMTB Milwaukee before Christmas."
Photos of the park show that much of the construction work has been completed.
RaysMTB will announce revised grand opening information once available on its website at www.raysmtb.com. Its original location, in Cleveland, Ohio, reopened last weekend on November 6.
