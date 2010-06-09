Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park to open second location

Greg Watts practices at Ray's Bike Park. (Image credit: Russell Lee Photography)

Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park is expanding to offer a second location. After an extensive search, a 110,000 square foot former Menards Home Improvement Center was found as the location for the new venue in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area. It is undergoing the transformation from empty warehouse to indoor mountain bike park.





Ray Petro, founder and namesake of Ray's Indoor MTB Park, had quietly planned the opening of a second Ray's Milwaukee locale for the past few years. When financing stalled at the last minute, Trek Bicycle stepped in to purchase the business and ensure the continued expansion of Petro's indoor MTB park vision.

"Without Trek, Ray's Milwaukee could not have happened," said Petro, "I'm ... excited about the work that's already going on at our second park. The most exciting thing for me about this partnership is that I can now focus all of my time and energy on the design and creative direction of the parks."

"Bringing Ray's to the Midwest has been a dream I have participated in with Ray for some time," said Joe Vadeboncoeur, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing at Trek.

While Ray's new Milwaukee location is currently under construction, with opening ceremonies scheduled for November 2010, as riders of the original have come to anticipate, Ray's in Cleveland will be renovated throughout the summer.

"I've loved riding at Ray's in Cleveland since it opened," said Vadeboncoeur, "With Milwaukee, Ray will be able to implement the things he has learned over the past five years and have them in place from day one. The new Ray's is going to be unlike anything anybody's ever seen before."

For more information about Ray's Indoor Mountain bike Park, visit www.raysmtb.com.