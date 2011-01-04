Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park second location opened

Image 1 of 4 A sampling of the expert section at Ray's Indoor MTB Park's newest location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 2 of 4 Beginners have a place to start honing their skills at Ray's Indoor MTB Park's newest location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 3 of 4 The sport-level section at Ray's Indoor MTB Park's newest location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park) Image 4 of 4 A cross country section at Ray's Indoor MTB Park's newest location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image credit: Ray's Mountain Bike Park)

Ray's Indoor Mountain Bike Park opened its second location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this past weekend. The new facility builds upon the success of the original location in Cleveland, Ohio.

The new and existing indoor facilities give mountain bike riders from across the Midwest a place to ride, train and develop skills - especially during the long winter months when local trails are closed or unridable.

The Grand Opening of the Milwaukee location was postponed until New Year's weekend from its original November date due to the extra time it took to complete the work required to procure all permits from the City of Milwaukee.

For more information about Ray's Indoor Mountain bike Park, visit www.raysmtb.com.

Ray's MKE Sneak Peak from RaysMTB on Vimeo.