Ray's Indoor MTB Park partners with Wisconsin Off Road state series

Image 1 of 3 Ray's MTB founder Ray Petro raced his Trek Remedy at the WORS Subaru Cup Midwest Regional Championships in June. (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 3 The 2010 WORS season began on May 1 with over 850 racers at the Iola Bump (Image credit: Jared Brodjeski) Image 3 of 3 The Pro XCT at the 2010 WORS Subaru Cup was the first visit by the national series to the Midwest in nearly a decade. (Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS), America's largest state mountain bike racing series, and Ray's Indoor MTB Park have formed a new partnership to further improve mountain biking in the Upper Midwest part of the United States.

When the all-new Ray's MTB Milwaukee location celebrates its grand opening next weekend on November 12, guests will find a dedicated WORS area with information about the popular mountain bike series, now in its 20th year. The partnership between WORS and Ray's will include special events throughout the coming season.

"We know that Ray's MTB pays just as much attention to creating a great rider experience as we do at WORS events," said WORS Series Director Don Edberg. "The development of Ray's Cleveland over the last few years has been amazing. Ray's MTB has created the same high quality, positive, community environment that also makes WORS special."

While the Wisconsin Series hosts a national-level US Pro XCT race and some of the fastest and most competitive amateur racing in the nation, WORS Series Director Don Edberg believes believes that mountain bike racing, especially WORS racing, is not just for the highly trained and talented.

"Mountain biking is a great physical activity that can add to your health and quality of life. WORS is as much about fun, shared experiences and making new friends as it is about the racing," said Edberg.

"We're happy that the enduring popularity of the WORS Series helped convince Ray to bring this new location to Wisconsin," said WORS race reporter Claire Cannon. "WORS is excited to be there for Ray's new beginning and continued growth, especially because Ray's MTB Milwaukee location will have a unique emphasis on singletrack flow and mountain bike features."

WORS and Ray's MTB share many goals, so a partnership was natural.

"I had a great time at the WORS Subaru Cup Pro XCT this summer," said Ray. "The course was fun and the crowds during the races were great. WORS has a good thing going and we're ready to host some great riding for WORS racers this winter in Milwaukee."

"We know Ray's is equally interested in creating a safe, friendly atmosphere to challenge riders at all levels of skill and experience," said Don Edberg. "Both Ray's and WORS want to get more people on bikes, and encourage people of all ages and abilities to enjoy riding more often. We're excited to let our racers know about Ray's."

"If you've never been to Ray's before, I think it's also important to know that Ray's is not just about jumping on your bike and being totally hardcore," said Cannon. "You don't need a BMX or dirt bike. It's a great time for everyone, with fun riding opportunities for all levels of experience. You can also rent a great Trek mountain or dirt bike for just US$10 a day. And, of course, their Grand Opening BBQ is going to be fun. It's going to be great seeing all of our WORS friends there this winter."

For a full schedule of events during the Ray's MTB Milwaukee grand opening weekend, as well as a list of professional athletes scheduled to appear, check out raysmtb.com. For more information about the WORS Series, visit www.wors.org.