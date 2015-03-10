Gustav Larsson to attempt Hour Record at Revolution Series

Image 1 of 4 Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) in his POC sunglasses (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Gustav Larsson celebrates victory in the Paris-Nice prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling) finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 2012 Swedish time trial gold medalist Gustav Larsson is now a five-time national champion against the clock. (Image credit: Dennis Nystrand/Cyclesport.se)

Gustav Larsson (Cult Energy Pro Cycling) has announced that he will attempt the Hour Record this Saturday at the Manchester Velodrome. The 34-year-old will take to the boards as part of the Revolution Series.

The current record is held by BMC Racing’s Rohan Dennis, who set the mark at 52.491km earlier this year. Larsson will be the fourth rider to attempt the record this year after failed attempts by Jack Bobridge and Thomas Dekker.

"I am very confident of breaking the Swedish hour record but it is the world record I am after," he said in a press release.

"I think it will be possible – it will not be easy but I am feeling ready for the challenge," said the 2008 Olympic time trial bronze medalist.

"I was inspired to try for the Hour Record when I was trying to heal my broken back last year. It was one of the goals to get back on the bike and to look forward to through the rehab and winter training."

Larsson, a former multiple national time trial champion, admits that he was inspired by a number of riders who have declared interest in the Hour Record in the last twelve months after the UCI relaxed several technical regulations.

"When I heard about the Dowsett and Storey attempts at the Revolution series meet at London I thought it was a super concept! It looked like the perfect venue to do my attempt at the last round and on the historically fast track in Manchester so we contacted the organisers."

Saturday's Revolution is the final event of the series.