Trending

Greipel to miss Classics with broken collarbone - Milan-San Remo injury report

Simon Clarke with vertebrae fractures, Turgis breaks collarbone

Image 1 of 5

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) picks himself up after a crash in Milan-San Remo

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) picks himself up after a crash in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Anthony Turgis wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg

Anthony Turgis wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg
(Image credit: Tour of Luxembourg)
Image 4 of 5

Simon Clarke (EF Education First - Drapac)

Simon Clarke (EF Education First - Drapac)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crashed in Milan-San Remo

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crashed in Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Soudal sprinter Andre Greipel will miss the Spring Classics after breaking his collarbone in a crash during the closing kilometres of Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

Related Articles

Vincenzo Nibali wins Milan-San Remo

Milan-San Remo 2018 highlights - Video

Sagan praises Nibali after Italian dominates Milan-San Remo

Quick-Step come away empty-handed from Milan-San Remo

The German is undergoing surgery to repair the break on Sunday.

On Twitter, Greipel said it was "not the way I wanted to finish my Milan-San Remo", and lamented that the crash with 4km to go left the team without the result they worked for.

Jasper De Buyst, in his first Milan-San Remo, said on Twitter that his front wheel slipped away on the descent of the Poggio, leading to the crash with Greipel.

The crash happened off-camera, unlike the dramatic fall from Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who struck a bollard on the run-in to the Poggio, suffering a broken rib, scrapes and bruises, according to his team.

Cofidis' Anthony Turgis and Guillaume Bonnafond were caught up in the crash with Cavendish. Turgis suffered a broken collarbone while Bonnafond finished the race with multiple contusions.

EF Education-First Drapac had three riders go down in two incidents. Mitch Docker crashed along with Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)in the feed zone, with both abandoning the race.

In a later incident, Simon Clarke and Dan McLay crashed together on a descent with roughly 45km to go. Clarke hit a stone wall, stating later on Twitter, "Unfortunately I have 3 broken vertebrae from my crash in MSR today. On the bright side, enjoying a pizza in the back of the ambulance."