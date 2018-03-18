Greipel to miss Classics with broken collarbone - Milan-San Remo injury report

Image 1 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) picks himself up after a crash in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Anthony Turgis wins stage 3 of the Tour de Luxembourg (Image credit: Tour of Luxembourg) Image 4 of 5 Simon Clarke (EF Education First - Drapac) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crashed in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto Soudal sprinter Andre Greipel will miss the Spring Classics after breaking his collarbone in a crash during the closing kilometres of Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

The German is undergoing surgery to repair the break on Sunday.

On Twitter, Greipel said it was "not the way I wanted to finish my Milan-San Remo", and lamented that the crash with 4km to go left the team without the result they worked for.

Jasper De Buyst, in his first Milan-San Remo, said on Twitter that his front wheel slipped away on the descent of the Poggio, leading to the crash with Greipel.

The crash happened off-camera, unlike the dramatic fall from Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who struck a bollard on the run-in to the Poggio, suffering a broken rib, scrapes and bruises, according to his team.

Cofidis' Anthony Turgis and Guillaume Bonnafond were caught up in the crash with Cavendish. Turgis suffered a broken collarbone while Bonnafond finished the race with multiple contusions.

EF Education-First Drapac had three riders go down in two incidents. Mitch Docker crashed along with Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky)in the feed zone, with both abandoning the race.

In a later incident, Simon Clarke and Dan McLay crashed together on a descent with roughly 45km to go. Clarke hit a stone wall, stating later on Twitter, "Unfortunately I have 3 broken vertebrae from my crash in MSR today. On the bright side, enjoying a pizza in the back of the ambulance."