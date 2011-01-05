Greipel shows off new Omega Pharma-Lotto jersey

The German sprinter recently joined fellow team leaders Philippe Gilbert and Jurgen Van den Broeck and new teammates for a training camp in Mallorca where this gallery of photographs was taken.
The new jersey is similar to that of 2010, with a white background and alternating sections of red and light blue. Omega Pharma and Lotto swap places on the side panels of the jerseys and on the legs of the shorts. Only Jussi Veikkanen’s jersey is different because he Finnish national road race champion.
Greipel has moved to Omega Pharma-Lotto after four years with various incarnations of Bob Stapleton's Highroad squad. His new Belgian team has built a dedicated lead out train to help him take on former teammate Mark Cavendish. Greipel won 21 races in 2010 but didn't ride Milan-San Remo and the Tour de France because of a fierce internal rivalry with Cavendish at HTC.
Greipel will wear number one at the Tour Down Under after winning three stages and the overall classification last year but will immediately go head to head with Cavendish in the Cancer Council Classic criterium on January16. The Tour Down Under begins two days later.
