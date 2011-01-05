Greipel shows off new Omega Pharma-Lotto jersey

Image 1 of 26 Andrei Greipel shows off his new Omega Pharma-Lotto kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Frederic Willems holds it for the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Omega Pharma-Lotto team leaders Andre Greipel, Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 The official Omega Pharma-lotto team photograph (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 The Omega Pharma-lotto riders at speed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Team leader Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 The giants of the team: Olivier Kaisen and Marcel Sieberg (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Marcel Sieberg in his new kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 Stage race team leader Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Jussi Veikkanen in his finish national champions jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Frederik Willems gets ready to ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Jussi Veikkanen flexes his muscles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Olivier Kaisen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Andre Greipel on his bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Jan Bakelandts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Veteran Mario Aerts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma- Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma- Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Philippe Gilbert on his new Canyon bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Philippe Gilbert smiles for the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Andre Greipel looks lean for the new season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma- Lotto) out training in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Andre Greipel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Maarten Neyens (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Jurgen Roelandts has Belgian national champions stripes on his sleeves (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel and his new Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates have presented their new jersey for 2011 before travelling to Australia to kick off their season at the Tour Down Under.

The German sprinter recently joined fellow team leaders Philippe Gilbert and Jurgen Van den Broeck and new teammates for a training camp in Mallorca where this gallery of photographs was taken.

The new jersey is similar to that of 2010, with a white background and alternating sections of red and light blue. Omega Pharma and Lotto swap places on the side panels of the jerseys and on the legs of the shorts. Only Jussi Veikkanen’s jersey is different because he Finnish national road race champion.

Greipel has moved to Omega Pharma-Lotto after four years with various incarnations of Bob Stapleton's Highroad squad. His new Belgian team has built a dedicated lead out train to help him take on former teammate Mark Cavendish. Greipel won 21 races in 2010 but didn't ride Milan-San Remo and the Tour de France because of a fierce internal rivalry with Cavendish at HTC.

Greipel will wear number one at the Tour Down Under after winning three stages and the overall classification last year but will immediately go head to head with Cavendish in the Cancer Council Classic criterium on January16. The Tour Down Under begins two days later.



