Van den Broeck extends with Omega Pharma-Lotto

Image 1 of 3 Jurgen Van den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Elmar Krings) Image 2 of 3 Jurgen Van Den Broeck and his new friends. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Former Tour de France winner Joop Zoetemelk presents Jurgen Van Den Broeck with the Bonne Humeur prize (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Jurgen Van den Broeck has extended his contract with Omega Pharma-Lotto for another two years, and will now remain with the Belgian ProTeam through 2013.

"He will definitely stay with us through 2013," team manger Marc Sergeant told the Belgian newspaper La Dernière Heure. "That's very good news for us because we can work long term.

"We expect that Jurgen will confirm his excellent Tour from this year. I know that he talks about the top ten, but we are ambitious," Sergeant said. "We have confidence in him and he will have a stronger team around him."

The 27-year-old Belgian had his best season this year, finishing fifth overall in the Tour de France, fourth in the Critérium du Dauphiné and second in the Ruta del Sol.

He turned pro in 2004 with the US Postal team and remained with the organization under the Discovery Channel banner for two more years. Van den Broeck then joined Predictor-Lotto in 2007 and has stayed on the Belgian squad ever since.

Van den Broeck is said to have received offers from other teams, most notably Team Saxo Bank-SunGard. Bjarne Riis was said to be interested in signing Van den Broeck as "Plan B" if Alberto Contador were suspended for doping.