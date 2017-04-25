Greipel headlines Lotto Soudal line-up for Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 at Paris-Nice (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) stage 5 winner on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Adam Hansen takes a beer from a fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Andre Greipel waits for the start of the first stage of the 97th Volta Catalunya Image 5 of 5 Adam Hansen on the move (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia)

André Greipel will be in the hunt for his seventh career Giro d'Italia stage win – and possibly more – and Adam Hansen will look to finish his 17th consecutive Grand Tour when Lotto Soudal line up in Sardinia on May 5.

The Belgian WorldTour squad revealed its Giro d'Italia line-up on Tuesday.

Greipel and Moreno Hofland will give Lotto Soudal plenty of firepower for the fast finishes. Greipel sprinted to victory three times in the 2016 Giro d'Italia in just the first 12 stages. Veterans Bart De Clercq and Maxime Monfort, meanwhile, are potential contenders to land inside the top 10 on the general classification.

Hansen will be making his 24th career start in a Grand Tour as he looks to extend his record of consecutive Grand Tours completed, having upped his total to 16 at last year's Vuelta a España. In Hansen and Lars Bak, Lotto have options for the breakaway-friendly days.

Lotto Soudal for the Giro d'Italia: Lars Bak, Sean De Bie, Jasper De Buyst, Bart De Clercq, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Moreno Hofland, Tomasz Marczynski and Maxime Monfort