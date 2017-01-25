Italy turns pink in 100-day countdown to 100th Giro d'Italia - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 In Bergamo, the Porta San Giacomo of the upper city is lit up (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 25 An ice sculpture in the Dolomites in San Candido (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 25 The ulis Tower (Tower dell'Esperò Reial) in Alghero (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 4 of 25 The Tortona Malaspina square (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 5 of 25 The Town Hall in Valdengo (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 6 of 25 The main plaza in Rovetta (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 7 of 25 Coppi's monument on Stelvio Pass (Cima Coppi the highest point in the 2017 Giro) in Valtellina (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 8 of 25 Another ice sculpture in Ortisei (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 9 of 25 A projection in pink on the Palazzo Menegozzi in Aviano (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 10 of 25 The Town Hall in Pordenone (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 11 of 25 Grand Stand of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 12 of 25 The Battistero in Biella is resplendent in pink (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 13 of 25 The Teatro Municipale Fountain in Reggio Emilia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 14 of 25 The Town Hall in San Pietro in Bagno (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 15 of 25 National Archaeological Museum of Olbia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 16 of 25 Beach of Rocce Rosse in Arbatax (Tortolì) (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 17 of 25 Monument to Victor Emmanuel II in Reggio Calabria (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 18 of 25 Scoglio della Regina in Acquappesa (Terme Luigiane) (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 19 of 25 The Palazzo di Città in Castrovillari (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 20 of 25 The Trullo Sovrano in Alberobello (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 21 of 25 The Dome of Molfetta (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 22 of 25 An illuminated banner in Montenero di Bisaccia (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 23 of 25 The Town Hall in Montefalco (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 24 of 25 The statue of Neptune in front of the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 25 of 25 The Branca tower in Milan (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Italy marked the start of the 100-day countdown to the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia in spectacular fashion, with all of the host cities lighting up important monuments in the race's signature pink colour.

From the Sulis Tower of the hosts of the start of the race to the Fausto Coppi on the Stelvio Pass, the highest point of the race, and on to the Branca Tower in the finish town of Milan, each site had a unique display.

In Florence, the start town for stage 11, the famous fountain of Neptune was bathed in pink lights outside the Palazzo Vecchio, where Brian Cookson won his contentious election to the UCI presidency over Pat McQuaid in 2013.

In the Dolomites, there were ice sculptures in Ortisei, the mountain finish of stage 18, and in San Candido, the start of the next stage.

The Giro d'Italia begins on May 5 on the island of Sardinia with three stages before a transfer to the mainland and a finish on the Mt Etna volcano. The final stage on May 28 is a 28-km long individual time trial that begins on the Monza Formula 1 track and ends in Milan.