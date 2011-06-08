GreenEDGE unveil their 2012 machines
Scott Foil Aero and Scott Plasma 3 to be used by team
GreenEDGE Cycling, the new Australian professional cycling team set to hit the peloton next season, have revealed the look of the bikes they'll be riding in 2012.
The team, who will have Tour de France stage winner Neil Stephens on board as Sports Director, will be riding the new Scott Foil Aero road bike and the Scott Plasma 3 time trial bike. The colours will have a distinctly Australian flavour, with the traditional green and gold on a predominantly white frame.
GreenEDGE are currently pursuing a UCI ProTeam licence for next year, which would allow them to compete in the cycling calendar's biggest races and would become the first Australian team to do so. Their aim is to have at least 75 percent of riders from Australia and sit within the top ten teams in the world. They haven't yet confirmed any riders but have said work is ongoing to secure those out-of-contract at the end of the season.
