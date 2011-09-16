Great Britain names World Championships teams

Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) has won the London-Surry Cycle Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Great Britain has named its final teams for the world road race championships in Copenhagen, with selectors going for experience and endurance to help Mark Cavendish in the Elite men’s race.

Cavendish will have the support of Steve Cummings, Chris Froome, Jeremy Hunt, David Millar, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins for the 266 km road race, in the hope he can win a possible sprint finish. Thomas may have the role of lead-out man for Cavendish in the sprint finish, with the other riders expected to control the race and bring back the expected late attacks.

Millar and Wiggins have been named for the Elite men’s time trial, meaning younger riders Alex Dowsett and Chris Froome miss out. Millar missed the Tour of Britain after becoming a father but has continued to try hard at his base in Gerona, Spain.

Wiggins is targeting at least a medal but faces stiff competition from four-time world champion Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland and Tony Martin of Germany.

Lizzie Armitstead and Nicole headline a strong women’s team that also includes Katie Colclough, Catherine Williamson (nee Hare), Sharon Laws, Lucy Martin and Emma Pooley, who will ride the time trial.

The men’s under-23 team includes Mark Christian, Andy Fenn, Luke Rowe, Erick Rowsell, Scott Thwaites and Simon Yates.

Rowe will ride for Team Sky in 2012, while Fenn has shown his ability with An Post this year, winning races and racking up several impressive places. He will ride for Quick Step-Omega Pharma in 2011.

Elite Men's Road Race: Mark Cavendish, Steve Cummings, Chris Froome, Jeremy Hunt, David Millar, Ian Stannard, Geraint Thomas and Bradley Wiggins



Elite Men's Time Trial: David Millar and Bradley Wiggins

Elite Women's Road Race: Lizzie Armitstead, Katie Colclough, Nicole Cooke, Catherine Williamson (nee Hare), Sharon Laws, Lucy Martin and Emma Pooley

Elite Women's Time Trial: Emma Pooley

U23 Men's Road Race: Mark Christian, Andy Fenn, Luke Rowe, Erick Rowsell, Scott Thwaites and Simon Yates

U23 Men's Time Trial: Mark Christian

Junior Men's Road Race: Owain Doull, Jon Dibben, Matthew Holmes, Sam Lowe, Alistair Slater

Junior Men's Time Trial: Owain Doull and Jon Dibben

Junior Women's Road Race: Elinor Baker, Hannah Barnes, Lucy Garner, Amy Roberts

Junior Women's Time Trial: Elinor Barker and Hannah Barnes

