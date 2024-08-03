'Grateful to be back at the start line' – Ashleigh Moolman Pasio resumes racing with Olympics

By
published

South African rider on the start list for Paris, returning after vertebrae break in June at Volta a Catalunya Femenina

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance Soudal) at De Brabantse Pijl 2024
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal) at De Brabantse Pijl 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal) hasn't raced since her early June crash at Volta a Catalunya Femenina, where she broke her T10 vertebrae, but now she'll be pinning a number on again.

After her injury, the target and key motivation was always focussed on a return for the key races in August – the 158km women's Olympic Games road race on Sunday August 4 and the eight stage Tour de France Femmes from August 12-18. It is a target Moolman Pasio has hit, with her name on the start list for South Africa in the Sunday August 4 road race that begins in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower.

“Of course, it took a lot of discipline to find the right balance between training enough to be well-prepared and not training too much to delay the recovery," said Moolman Pasio in a media statement from her trade team AG Insurance-Soudal. "This meant that I had to focus completely on training and resting, which may have been a blessing in disguise.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.