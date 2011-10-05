Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic looks to build on 50th anniversary's success

Pro Men on the start line. (Image credit: Tour of Americas Dairyland)

The Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic, New South Wales' longest one day classic, is fast approaching and entries for the historic race will be soon closed.

The event which boasts past winners including former Australian time trial champion Ben Day, New Zealander Greg Henderson and Peter McDonald, is the 10th event on the National Road Series and is open to entries for both men and women.

The current field is close to 150 riders, but organizers are hoping to get close to matching last year, when more than 500 riders, including a healthy contingent of women took part in the race’s 50th anniversary. The women's race, the Classic de Femme is particularly light on numbers with organisers hoping for a late rush of entries to bolster the field.

Riders looking to participate in this year's race will get the chance to race against some of Australia’s best local talents including Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Phil Grenfell (BikeBug.com) and Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts). The course has also been changed slightly in 2011 to include a new 1.5 kilometre climb in the final 10 kilometres of the race.

Race director Scott Sunderland said the addition was only a minor one, but would help to keep the race exciting as the riders approach the finish.

The Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic is on October 22, with entries closing October 9.