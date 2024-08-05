Grace Brown and Michael Matthews to continue medal chase for Australia at Road World Championships

By
published

Plapp to line up in time trial if recovered, while Chapman, Bradbury, Gigante, Spratt, Hindley, Haig Harper and O'Connor also among team

LOCH LOMOND SCOTLAND AUGUST 13 LR Liane Lippert of Germany Grace Brown of Australi Sarah Roy of Australia and a general view of the peloton prior to the Women Elite Women U23 Road Race a 1541km race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow at the 96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 Day 11 UCIWWT on August 13 2023 in Loch Lomond Scotland Photo by Dean MouhtaropoulosGetty Images
Australian team among the peloton at the 2023 UCI Road World Championships in the women's road race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia has announced its team for the 2024 UCI Road World Championships in Zurich in September, with Grace Brown set to try one last time to add a rainbow jersey to her Olympic Games gold medal.

Michael Matthews will also be quickly back in the green and gold jersey, along with fellow Paris Olympic Games competitors Ben O'Connor, Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon and perhaps, for the time trial, Luke Plapp. That, however, is contingent on him being adequately recovered from his crash in the Olympic Games time trial which resulted in him having abdominal surgery.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.