Gorycka replaces Wloszczowska on Polish Olympic team

Image 1 of 3 A bloodied Paula Gorycka (Poland) holds on to third place despite her injury. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Paula Gorycka (4F E-Vive Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Paula Gorycka (Poland) riding to third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Paula Gorycka will replace Maja Wloszczowska on the Polish Olympic mountain bike team according to the Polish Cycling Federation.

Wloszczowska, who won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, crashed in training last weekend and injured her foot. She will be out of competition for approximately six weeks, missing the London Olympic Games and Worlds.

Mountain bike team coach Marek Galinski selected Gorycka to race instead in the elite women's cross country race on August 11. Gorycka won the Polish cross country title earlier this month.

Aleksandra Dawidowicz will also race for Poland in what will be her second Olympics; she finished 10th in Beijing.