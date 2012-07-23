Wloszczowska's Olympic participation in doubt

Image 1 of 3 Maja Wloszczowska claimed the elite women's cross country race (Image credit: Darren Goddard / cycho.co.za) Image 2 of 3 Maja Wloszczowska (Image credit: CCC Polkowice) Image 3 of 3 Maja Wloszczowska and her trainer Marek Galinski and her boyfriend (screaming) at the Worlds in 2011 (Image credit: CCC Polkowice)

Former cross country world champion Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) may have to sit out the Olympic mountain bike race on August 11 due to injury.

The Polish rider crashed during training and hurt her right foot while in Livigno, Italy. She headed home with her leg in a cast and was planning to undergo further tests today to judge the seriousness of the injury.

"First of all, I'm damn sorry that so many fans believed in me and so many people have been helping me prepare for London," said Wloszczowska according to www.thenews.pl.

She may have fractured a metatarsal bone in her foot or there could be soft tissue damage. Depending on the nature of the injury, she may be out for several weeks or longer.

"If I can take part then I will," said Wloszczowska, who as runner-up at last year's mountain bike world championships is one of the favorites for an Olympic medal.