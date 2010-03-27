Goldstein hit by car during Redlands warm-up

The women head out into the chilly morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Leah Goldstein was (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) hit by a car while warming up for the Redlands Bicycle Classic's stage two criterium on Saturday. Paramedics transported Goldstein by ambulance to the Loma Linda University Medical Center located outside of Redlands, California. Doctors have not yet confirmed the extent of her injuries.

“She was warming up, crossed the street and a women rolled through the stop in a car,” said Lisa Hunt, directeur sportif of Team Vera Bradley Foundation. “I’m not clear exactly what happened but I spoke with the woman who was driving the car, she stopped, and she felt awful.

“I saw her as they were putting her on the ambulance and she was in a lot of pain,” Hunt said. “She had a lot of facial lacerations and probably broke her cheekbone and she might have broken her wrist.”

Hunt was preparing her team for the City of Redlands Criterium when she was notified of the incident approximately 30 minutes before the start of the race.

“Someone told me, one of the marshals, they notified me,” Hunt said. “Fortunately our host family is involved with the race and she is a firefighter. They called the ambulance immediately.”

Goldstein has been racing bikes for more than a decade and is recognised for her all-round ability in some of the toughest stage races in the world. She is a three-time winner of the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic, the Israeli National Champion in the road and time trial and a former member of the Canadian National Team.

“It is all too soon to tell how long she will need to recover,” Hunt said. “She is a strong woman and will probably want to get back on the bike tomorrow.”