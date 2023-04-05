Girmay, Van der Hoorn and De Gendt all out of Paris-Roubaix

Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) on the cobbles of the Tour of Flanders before having to abandon after a crash

In 2022 Intermarché-Circus-Wanty placed five riders in the top 20 at Paris-Roubaix, with Tom Devriendt finishing just off the podium. They had big plans for the race this year, including a debut for Biniam Girmay, but in recent weeks injury and illness have decimated the Belgian team.

Five of the riders who had been pencilled in for Paris-Roubaix, Girmay included, are no longer able to line up due to injury and illness, with last weekend's race to Oudenaarde taking a hefty toll on the team.



"On Sunday, three riders from Intermarché-Circus-Wanty were transported to the hospital following their crashes during the Tour of Flanders: Taco van der Hoorn, Biniam Girmay and Aimé De Gendt," said the team in a statement. "Two days later, their recovery is evolving well and they could all leave the hospital.

"Despite this encouraging development, the World Team is forced to head to Paris-Roubaix on Sunday April 9th without these three riders."

The 2022 Gent-Wevelgem winner Girmay left the hospital in Kortrijk on Tuesday afternoon.

"Just like for Taco van der Hoorn his recovery from concussion is going well and no fractures were revealed in additional examinations," said team head doctor Ortwin Schäfer.

"Both have to observe several days of rest in order to avoid long term effects of concussion. Also the recovery of their wounds will take some time.

"In the case of Taco van der Hoorn it is a cut in the eyebrow arch, Biniam Girmay suffers from abrasions and contusions on his body and in his face. Both will resume sports step by step the next weeks."

De Gendt, who fractured his left elbow, also underwent surgery and the team added that he will be able to resume training on rollers when his plaster is removed in ten days.

The Tour of Flanders crashes also weren't the only withdrawals. Adrien Petit, who came sixth last year, fell at Dwars Door Vlaanderen and fractured a bone in his hand, while Hugo Page is unwell, suffering from mononucleosis.

"In Roubaix, our young talents will again receive the opportunity to show themselves, following the absence of five strong elements of our initial selection due to injury or illness," said Aike Visbeek, performance manager at Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

"They will have the opportunity to gain valuable experience alongside Mike Teunissen and Baptiste Planckaert. I feel they are ready to take up this challenge."

Alongside Teunissen and Planckaert, the team is expected to include Laurenz Rex, 23, who joined Intermarché from Bingoal Pauwels Sauces this season and 20-year-old Belgian, Dries De Pooter. Both completed their first Tour of Flanders on Sunday. The team is yet to name their full Paris-Roubaix squad.

"To chase a good result, we will have to exploit all our tactical options and certainly adopt an offensive behavior," said Visbeek.