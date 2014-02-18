Goddaert killed in training accident

Image 1 of 8 Kristof Goddaert (IAM Cycling) in action during the 2014 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 8 Kristof Goddaert (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium after finishing 2nd behind Tom Boonen at the 2012 Belgian road championship (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 8 Kristof Goddaert, left, finished second at the 2012 Belgian road championship. Tom Boonen won the race while Sven Vandousselaere placed third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 8 Kristof Goddaert (IAM Cycling) in action during the 2014 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 8 Kristof Goddaert, with AG2R La Mondiale assistant Johan Ludi, after winning stage 3 at the 2010 Tour de Wallonie (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 8 Kristof Goddaert (AG2R) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 8 Kristof Goddaert (Ag2R) (Image credit: Jered Gruber) Image 8 of 8 The podium at the Paris-Brussels: Allan Davis (Quick Step), Matthew Goss (Saxo Bank), Kristof Goddaert (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: AFP)

Kristof Goddaert (IAM Cycling) was killed on Tuesday in Antwerp after suffering a crash during a training ride. According to Nieuwsblad.be, the 27-year-old Belgian crashed while training, apparently due to his front wheel being caught in train tracks, and then was fatally struck by a bus while still on the ground.

"We think first of his family and loved ones to whom we offer our sincere condolences and assure of our support during this terrible ordeal," said a devastated IAM Cycling General Manager Michel Thétaz.

"We lost Kristof Goddaert, an exemplary professional rider and a man of quality. He came to us in December of 2012 with the desire to meet us and to take on a new challenge. His constant good mood, everyday enthusiasm and willingness to fully engage in all endeavors were very much appreciated qualities.

"He had used the Tour of Qatar to hone his shape ahead of the Spring Classics, but this tragic fate will prevent him from realizing his dreams. To honor his memory, IAM Cycling will continue to race with ten times as much desire to win given that he can no longer compete because he has moved on to eternal life."

Goddaert most recently competed in the 2014 Tour of Qatar, where he finished 34th overall. He had been a professional for eight years, with stints at Davitamon-Win for Life, Topsport Vlaanderen and AG2R La Mondiale prior to his moving to IAM Cycling in 2013.

Goddaert had one win in his professional palmares, stage 3 at the 2010 Tour de Wallonie, and other career highlights included second place to Tom Boonen in the 2012 Belgian road championships, 3rd in the 2009 Belgian road chamionships behind Boonen and Philippe Gilbert, 3rd in Paris-Bruxelles (2009), 5th in Le Samyn (2010), 8th place in Gent-Wevelgem (2011), 9th in Paris-Tours (2008) and 10th in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (2011).