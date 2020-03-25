Go behind the scenes with 'The Wolfpack: Insider' part 2 – Video

Deceuninck-QuickStep have released the second part of their film series 'The Wolfpack: Insider', showing the squad take on the second half of February's Tour Colombia 2.1.

After taking seven stage wins across the first two editions in 2018 and 2019, the Belgian team – nicknamed 'The Wolfpack' – returned this year with two-time stage winner Julian Alaphilippe as the leader.

Part 1 showed a tough team time trial effort complicated by technology problems, a pre-stage team meeting, and reactions from the riders after the early sprint stage. The new video showcases the hillier stages of the race, including the final stage summit finish at Alto de Verjón.

Team leader Alaphilippe, who won a stage at the race in each of the previous two editions, can be seen venting his frustration after finishing third on the uphill finish at Santa Rosa de Viterbo behind eventual race winner Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling).

Stage 5, another flat stage, saw the team concoct a plan to outwit the sprinters by having Bob Jungels launch a late attack before an unplanned for change in route ultimately foiled the move. The team's sprinter Álvaro Hodeg salvaged another podium finish in Zipquirá.

"It's not always easy, you know," said Mikkel Frølich Honoré at the conclusion of the video. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and in this race, I think we can all be proud of ourselves. For every stage we tried 110 per cent."