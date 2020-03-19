Go behind the scenes with Deceuninck-QuickStep at the Tour Colombia 2.1 – Video

Deceuninck-QuickStep have released the first in a series of short films looking behind the scenes during the early 2020 season. The video shows the team at February's Tour Colombia 2.1.

After taking seven stage wins across the first two editions in 2018 and 2019, the Belgian team – nicknamed 'The Wolfpack' – returned this year with two-time stage winner Julian Alaphilippe as the leader.

The video, which is part 1 of their series from the Colombian race, showed the team tackling the opening team time trial in Tunja, as well as the sprint stages 2 and 3 to Duitama and Sogamoso.

The squad of six – Alaphilippe, Álvaro Hodeg, Mikkel Honoré, Bob Jungels, Jannik Steimle and Bert Van Lerberghe – endured a trying time on the stage 1 TTT after the radio communication failed at a crucial time.

As Van Lerberghe struggled to hold the wheel on a climb, the bulk of the team rode on unwittingly, causing directeur sportif Wilfred Peeters to curse the technology back in the team car.

The 11-minute film also takes a look at the pre-stage squad meeting in the team bus, with Peeters and his riders planning out the sprint for the Colombian Hodeg on day two. A chat with the team's soigneurs out on the road also features, as do the post-stage reactions and emotions after UAE Team Emirates sprinter Juan Sebastián Molano took victory on stages 2 and 3.

Click above to view the film. Part two is set to follow at a later date.