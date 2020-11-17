Giro's Helios Spherical helmet brings Aether-like tech to a lower pricepoint

The Giro road bike helmets range has received its latest addition, the Helios Spherical, which aims to make crash safety technology more affordable.

As far as the best road bike helmets go, there is an inherent tension in design, with airflow and lightness competing with the need for optimal protection. With its Spherical technology, Giro believes it has found a great solution to reducing deflection crash risk, without creating a helmet that is uncomfortably warm to wear.

Although MIPS has been the defining crash impact technology of the last decade, Giro has evolved it in collaboration with the Swedish brand.

As greater medical evidence is compiled detailing the risk of rotational brain injury due to angular impacts, the industry’s engineering resources have been redirected. The goal is to find better ways of lessening deflection energy and its influence on the rider’s head during a crash.

Two helmets in one

Giro’s Spherical innovation essentially delivers a dual-helmet structure, allowing for an additional shear-structure in addition to the MIPS liner. Best described as a ball and socket design, it allows for progressive foam layering to provide greater energy dissipation in the event of a crash.

The Spherical technology, seen on helmets such as the Giro Aether MIPS, makes a great deal of sense, but it is more expensive to produce. Giro has now responded to market demand and achieved sufficient scale with its Spherical production, to offer a new Helios, with this technology integrated into its composition.

Ergonomic comfort and adjustability are mediated by Giro’s proven Roc-Loc 5 system, which can easily be tightened or loosened on the fly. The new Giro Helios Spherical also has a generously padded liner, which removes any contact between your head and the helmet’s safety structure, eliminating annoying chafe.

With the collaboration between its industrial engineers and MIPS, the Giro Helios Spherical offers outstanding rotational impact protection and cooling properties, with 15 ventilation ports.

Giro is marketing its new road and gravel riding helmet in five different colourways, and three sizes (S, M, and L). Certified weight is 250g and recommended retail is set at £229.