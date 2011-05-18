Giro d'Italia to observe moment of silence for Weylandt on stage 11

Image 1 of 5 Wouter Weylandt smiles for the cameras (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 5 Maarten Wynants (Rabobank) and Wouter Weylandt (Leopard Trek). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 5 Wouter Weylandt was remembered with a Belgian flag (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 The Leopard Trek riders pay their respects to a friend and teammate (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Wouter Weylandt will be fondly remembered by the entire peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Before the start of today's stage of the Giro d’Italia, from Tortoreto Lido to Castelfidardo, the riders, public and the race organisation will observe one minute of silence in memory of Wouter Weylandt. The homage to Weylandt will occur on the same as day as his funeral in Belgium.

The former Giro d’Italia stage winner crashed badly on the third stage from Reggio Emilia to Rapallo and never regained consciousness. Race doctors and paramedics got to the Belgian moments after the incident but were unable to do anything.

The mark of respect will be followed by a blessing from the parish priest of Tortoreto Lido, Padre Gregorio Oczos.

