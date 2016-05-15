Giro d'Italia: Start times for stage 9 Chianti time trial
Ji off first with Brambilla last in maglia rosa
The first week of racing at the Giro d’Italia will come to a close with the second time trial of the race. Stage 9 of the corsa rosa will see the riders travel 40 kilometres through the beautiful Chianti countryside.
The course is both technical and hilly with a downhill run towards the line in Greve in Chianti. If that wasn’t challenging enough, the predicted rain will be another factor for the riders to take into account.
Despite suffering a poor day in the saddle over the white roads near Arezzo on stage 8, former race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) remains one of the favourites. Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) missed out in the opening time trial in Apeldoorn after falling sick days earlier but he has battled through the illness and will be keen to take his first ever Giro d’Italia stage win. Etixx-QuickStep’s Bob Jungels will be one to watch as will stage 1 surprise Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tobias Ludvigsson.
This time trial will be key for the general classification contenders as the Giro approaches its toughest terrain. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a strong finisher in last year’s long time trial. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) may also go into the day with reasonable confidence after past performances. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) are more likely to be looking to minimise their losses ahead of the big mountains.
Giant-Alpecin rider Cheng Ji will start the day’s racing off, rolling down the ramp at 12:40 local time. New race leader Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) will be the final rider to start his test at 16:16. Brambilla has a slim 23 seconds over Zakarin in the overall classification and will face a tough fight if he wants to remain in pink for the rest day but a good result here will keep him within touching distance of the jersey in the mountains.
Look below for a full starting order for the Giro d’Italia stage 9 time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:40:00
|2
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|12:41:00
|3
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12:42:00
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|12:43:00
|5
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12:44:00
|6
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:45:00
|7
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12:46:00
|8
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:47:00
|9
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:48:00
|10
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12:49:00
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12:50:00
|12
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|12:51:00
|13
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:52:00
|14
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|12:53:00
|15
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12:54:00
|16
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:55:00
|17
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12:56:00
|18
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|12:57:00
|19
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Wilier-Southeast
|12:58:00
|20
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|12:59:00
|21
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13:00:00
|22
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:01:00
|23
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|13:02:00
|24
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:03:00
|25
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13:04:00
|26
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:05:00
|27
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:06:00
|28
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:07:00
|29
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|13:08:00
|30
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13:09:00
|31
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:10:00
|32
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|13:11:00
|33
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:12:00
|34
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:13:00
|35
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|13:14:00
|36
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13:15:00
|37
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|13:16:00
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|13:17:00
|39
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|13:18:00
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|13:19:00
|41
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:20:00
|42
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:21:00
|43
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13:22:00
|44
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13:23:00
|45
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:24:00
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13:25:00
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|13:26:00
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:27:00
|49
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier-Southeast
|13:28:00
|50
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|13:29:00
|51
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:30:00
|52
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|13:31:00
|53
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|13:32:00
|54
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13:33:00
|55
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier-Southeast
|13:34:00
|56
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:35:00
|57
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:36:00
|58
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:37:00
|59
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:38:00
|60
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|13:39:00
|61
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|13:40:00
|62
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:41:00
|63
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|13:42:00
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|13:43:00
|65
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13:44:00
|66
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13:45:00
|67
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13:46:00
|68
|Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:47:00
|69
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:48:00
|70
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13:49:00
|71
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:50:00
|72
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|13:51:00
|73
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:52:00
|74
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|13:53:00
|75
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|13:54:00
|76
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier-Southeast
|13:55:00
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|13:56:00
|78
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|13:57:00
|79
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier-Southeast
|13:58:00
|80
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:59:00
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|14:00:00
|82
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:01:00
|83
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:02:00
|84
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:03:00
|85
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:04:00
|86
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14:05:00
|87
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:06:00
|88
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|14:07:00
|89
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|14:08:00
|90
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|14:09:00
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:10:00
|92
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:11:00
|93
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14:12:00
|94
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:13:00
|95
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:14:00
|96
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:15:00
|97
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:16:00
|98
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:17:00
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|14:18:00
|100
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier-Southeast
|14:19:00
|101
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:20:00
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:21:00
|103
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:22:00
|104
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14:23:00
|105
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:24:00
|106
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:25:00
|107
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14:26:00
|108
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:27:00
|109
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|14:28:00
|110
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14:29:00
|111
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:30:00
|112
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|14:31:00
|113
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:32:00
|114
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier-Southeast
|14:33:00
|115
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|14:34:00
|116
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|14:35:00
|117
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14:36:00
|118
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:37:00
|119
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|14:38:00
|120
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|14:39:00
|121
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14:40:00
|122
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|14:41:00
|123
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14:42:00
|124
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:43:00
|125
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|14:44:00
|126
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:45:00
|127
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:46:00
|128
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|14:47:00
|129
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:48:00
|130
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|14:49:00
|131
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14:50:00
|132
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14:51:00
|133
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:52:00
|134
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:53:00
|135
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14:54:00
|136
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:55:00
|137
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|14:56:00
|138
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:57:00
|139
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:58:00
|140
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|14:59:00
|141
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:00:00
|142
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:01:00
|143
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:02:00
|144
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15:03:00
|145
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier-Southeast
|15:04:00
|146
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:05:00
|147
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15:06:00
|148
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|15:07:00
|149
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15:08:00
|150
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15:09:00
|151
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:10:00
|152
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15:11:00
|153
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15:12:00
|154
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15:13:00
|155
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15:14:00
|156
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:15:00
|157
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|15:16:00
|158
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:17:00
|159
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|15:18:00
|160
|Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:19:00
|161
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:20:00
|162
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:21:00
|163
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:22:00
|164
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15:23:00
|165
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:24:00
|166
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|15:25:00
|167
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:26:00
|168
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15:27:00
|169
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:28:00
|170
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|15:29:00
|171
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|15:30:00
|172
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|15:31:00
|173
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|15:34:00
|174
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:37:00
|175
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:40:00
|176
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:43:00
|177
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15:46:00
|178
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|15:49:00
|179
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:52:00
|180
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|15:55:00
|181
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15:58:00
|182
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|16:01:00
|183
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16:04:00
|184
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:07:00
|185
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16:10:00
|186
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16:13:00
|187
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16:16:00
