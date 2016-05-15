Trending

Giro d'Italia: Start times for stage 9 Chianti time trial

Ji off first with Brambilla last in maglia rosa

Vuelta Stage 17 winner Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alepecin)

(Image credit: Bettini)
Fabian Cancellara (Trek - Segafredo) starts his Giro time trial in the Appeldoorn Omnisport building.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-Quickstep)

The first week of racing at the Giro d’Italia will come to a close with the second time trial of the race. Stage 9 of the corsa rosa will see the riders travel 40 kilometres through the beautiful Chianti countryside.

The course is both technical and hilly with a downhill run towards the line in Greve in Chianti. If that wasn’t challenging enough, the predicted rain will be another factor for the riders to take into account.

Despite suffering a poor day in the saddle over the white roads near Arezzo on stage 8, former race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) remains one of the favourites. Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) missed out in the opening time trial in Apeldoorn after falling sick days earlier but he has battled through the illness and will be keen to take his first ever Giro d’Italia stage win. Etixx-QuickStep’s Bob Jungels will be one to watch as will stage 1 surprise Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Tobias Ludvigsson.

This time trial will be key for the general classification contenders as the Giro approaches its toughest terrain. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) was a strong finisher in last year’s long time trial. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) may also go into the day with reasonable confidence after past performances. Mikel Landa (Team Sky) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) are more likely to be looking to minimise their losses ahead of the big mountains.

Giant-Alpecin rider Cheng Ji will start the day’s racing off, rolling down the ramp at 12:40 local time. New race leader Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) will be the final rider to start his test at 16:16. Brambilla has a slim 23 seconds over Zakarin in the overall classification and will face a tough fight if he wants to remain in pink for the rest day but a good result here will keep him within touching distance of the jersey in the mountains.

Look below for a full starting order for the Giro d’Italia stage 9 time trial.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin12:40:00
2Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling12:41:00
3Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12:42:00
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo12:43:00
5Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini12:44:00
6Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:45:00
7Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini12:46:00
8Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:47:00
9Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin12:48:00
10Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12:49:00
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF12:50:00
12Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data12:51:00
13Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12:52:00
14Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ12:53:00
15Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin12:54:00
16Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge12:55:00
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12:56:00
18Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge12:57:00
19Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Wilier-Southeast12:58:00
20Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ12:59:00
21Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini13:00:00
22Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:01:00
23Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling13:02:00
24Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin13:03:00
25Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini13:04:00
26Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:05:00
27Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step13:06:00
28Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data13:07:00
29Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo13:08:00
30Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha13:09:00
31Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:10:00
32Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal13:11:00
33Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:12:00
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:13:00
35Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida13:14:00
36Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13:15:00
37Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team13:16:00
38Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ13:17:00
39Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling13:18:00
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ13:19:00
41Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:20:00
42Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:21:00
43Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha13:22:00
44Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF13:23:00
45Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:24:00
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team13:25:00
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling13:26:00
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step13:27:00
49Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier-Southeast13:28:00
50Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team13:29:00
51Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:30:00
52Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha13:31:00
53Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale13:32:00
54Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step13:33:00
55Daniel Martinez (Col) Wilier-Southeast13:34:00
56José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team13:35:00
57Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge13:36:00
58Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling13:37:00
59Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal13:38:00
60Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team13:39:00
61Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ13:40:00
62Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:41:00
63Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ13:42:00
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal13:43:00
65Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo13:44:00
66Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida13:45:00
67Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin13:46:00
68Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:47:00
69Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:48:00
70Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo13:49:00
71Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team13:50:00
72Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ13:51:00
73Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team13:52:00
74Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida13:53:00
75Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling13:54:00
76Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier-Southeast13:55:00
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team13:56:00
78Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data13:57:00
79Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier-Southeast13:58:00
80Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team13:59:00
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky14:00:00
82Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:01:00
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:02:00
84Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha14:03:00
85Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:04:00
86Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14:05:00
87Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:06:00
88Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team14:07:00
89Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky14:08:00
90Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo14:09:00
91Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale14:10:00
92André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal14:11:00
93Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14:12:00
94Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:13:00
95Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:14:00
96Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge14:15:00
97Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:16:00
98Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:17:00
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal14:18:00
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier-Southeast14:19:00
101Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:20:00
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:21:00
103Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:22:00
104Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14:23:00
105Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal14:24:00
106Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14:25:00
107Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling14:26:00
108Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge14:27:00
109Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo14:28:00
110Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14:29:00
111Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:30:00
112Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data14:31:00
113Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step14:32:00
114Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier-Southeast14:33:00
115Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky14:34:00
116Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo14:35:00
117Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin14:36:00
118Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14:37:00
119Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data14:38:00
120Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team14:39:00
121Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team14:40:00
122David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky14:41:00
123Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF14:42:00
124Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:43:00
125Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team14:44:00
126Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:45:00
127Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge14:46:00
128Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida14:47:00
129Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:48:00
130Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team14:49:00
131Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida14:50:00
132Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14:51:00
133Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:52:00
134Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge14:53:00
135Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14:54:00
136Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling14:55:00
137Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team14:56:00
138Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team14:57:00
139Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team14:58:00
140Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha14:59:00
141Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin15:00:00
142Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha15:01:00
143Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:02:00
144Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15:03:00
145Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier-Southeast15:04:00
146Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin15:05:00
147Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team15:06:00
148Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data15:07:00
149Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky15:08:00
150Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team15:09:00
151Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:10:00
152Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling15:11:00
153Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15:12:00
154Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team15:13:00
155Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15:14:00
156Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15:15:00
157Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data15:16:00
158David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:17:00
159Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky15:18:00
160Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:19:00
161Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15:20:00
162Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal15:21:00
163Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15:22:00
164Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15:23:00
165Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:24:00
166Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo15:25:00
167Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:26:00
168Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15:27:00
169Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team15:28:00
170Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha15:29:00
171Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data15:30:00
172Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida15:31:00
173Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo15:34:00
174Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15:37:00
175Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team15:40:00
176Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team15:43:00
177Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15:46:00
178Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky15:49:00
179Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15:52:00
180Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team15:55:00
181Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling15:58:00
182Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge16:01:00
183Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team16:04:00
184Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team16:07:00
185Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo16:10:00
186Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha16:13:00
187Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16:16:00

 