Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 highlights - Video

Silvan Dillier (BMC Racing) can't believe he's won (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Silvan Dillier's expression said it all: after more than 200 kilometers away in the breakaway, he'd managed to out-sprint the obvious favourite Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), and give his BMC Racing Team it's first stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia. He couldn't believe he'd done it.

The victory was the 55th stage win for Switzerland in the Giro's history, but it came after a wait of 7 years. The last Swiss winner was Johann Tschopp winning on the Tonale in 2010.

Bob Jungels kept the race lead, with his Quick-Step Floors team opting to save its strength as the finish was too tough for maglia ciclamino wearer Fernando Gaviria.

