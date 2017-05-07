Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 highlights – Video

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won a windswept sprint out of a small group to win stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia. Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the top three. The win also propelled Gaviria into the pink jersey, putting him nine seconds ahead of Lotto Soudal's André Greipel, who began the day in the lead.

The wind played its expected role in the finale. Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) was the one to break the field, with roughly 10 kilometres to go. 11 riders made the break and stayed away, with five of them holding together to contest the sprint in Cagliari. Gaviria won convincingly. The main peloton, with Greipel in amongst the bunch, came across the line 13 seconds later.

Most of the top GC contenders, including Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Geraint Thomas (Sky), finished safely in the 13-second group. BMC's Rohan Dennis wasn't as fortunate, losing over five minutes after a late crash.

