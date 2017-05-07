Giro d'Italia: Stage 3 finish line quotes

Image 1 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) after winning stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) moves into the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

"It goes without saying this is the best day of my career! To win a stage at the Giro and take the leader's jersey is a dream come true. My teammates did a wonderful job today and I want to say a big thanks for how they rode, protecting me throughout the stage and then setting me up for this victory."

"We were aware the wind could play a huge role today and as soon as we took that corner and had the coast on our right side, the team rode full gas. From that point on, it was a team time trial until the finish, with the guys driving a hard tempo without ever looking back. Our move was a textbook one and I couldn't be prouder of the entire team, who rode selflessly. First two days weren't the easiest for us, but we bounced back in style today and we are very happy."

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

"We knew that with twelve kilometres to go, there was a danger of echelons being created because we got in an open field with crosswinds. I was riding in the first echelon when I could just dodge the rider in front of me and at that moment my foot came loose from the pedal. That’s how I got dropped from the first echelon. That is such a pity and I am disappointed. It was the perfect situation for me. Because Quick-Step Floors had so many riders in that group I could have kept calm in the back.

"A second stage win wouldn’t have been easy, considering the riders in that group, but I could have maintained the pink jersey. But as a sportsman you have to be able to accept these things. I definitely enjoyed wearing the maglia rosa and the atmosphere on Sardinia. Only the end could have been better."

Rüdiger Selig (Bora-Hansgrohe)

"I had goose bumps on the last final kilometers. I really wanted to get on the podium today so I fought very hard. In the end, Gaviria was too fast but I am more than happy with my second place."

Nathan Haas (Dimension Data)

"Gaviria is really fast, he really is, even Cav is scared of him, even though he can beat him. I'm the kind of racer that hates more than anything to give someone a win and not give yourself a winning opportunity. I was in the finale, I had a chance and so I said: 'Go!'"

"You never know how people are going to react. I knew the cobblestones came at 400 metres to go, so I tried a move. This time it didn't work but you've got try things. I've no regrets."

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

"I was in a good position when we started it but then we hit the roundabout and I got knocked or something, lost a few places.

"Then Quick Step went for it, and I was too far back. I tried to bridge it, almost got across, but it was just too much."