Giro d'Italia: Stage 15 highlights - Video

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the final climb of stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) claimed his third stage win while wearing the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia, this time during stage 15 in Sappada.

The stage was 176km from Tolmezzo to the finish line in Sappada. Yates attacked twice on the penultimate climb and then soloed to the win, finishing 41 seconds ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb), and chasers, while Chris Froome (Team Sky) lost over minute.

Yates now leads Dumoulin by 2:11 with Domenico Pozzovio (Bahrain-Merida) at 2:28 in the overall classification ahead of the next rest day on Monday.

Watch as Yates solos to victory in InCycle's stage 15 video highlights above.