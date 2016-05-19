Giro d'Italia stage 12 highlights - Video
Watch Greipel win his third stage at this year's Italian Grand Tour
André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) got a superb lead-out from his teammates that took him straight through the final corner with 300 metres to go and into a full sprint for the stage 12 victory. It was his third stage victory of this Giro d’Italia on the pan-flat course that ended with two technical finishing circuits.
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) crossed the line in second while Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) was third.
With no change to the overall classification, Bob Jungels (Etixx-QucikStep) held on to the pink leader's jersey, 24 seconds ahead of Andrey Amador (Movistar) and 1:07 to Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
Following the stage, Greipel announced that he would be leaving the Giro d'Italia to prepare for goals later in the year.
