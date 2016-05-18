Giro d'Italia stage 11 - Finish line quotes

Image 1 of 4 Luxembourg's rider Bob Jungels of Etixx - Quick Step wearing the Pink jersey of the overall leader, waves as he arrives to take the start of the 11th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel leads the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia Image 4 of 4 Italian cyclist Gianluca Brambilla of team Etixx - Quick Step rides to the start of the 10th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep)

"I was expecting an attack from Amador, so I just went with him and in the end I felt really good. I wasn’t expecting that last small cobbled climb, when Ulissi jumped across, and in the end I thought I would go for the stage win, which would be hard in a sprint or I just keep pulling to gain time on the others. I lost two seconds on Amador but I gained a few on the others, which isn’t too bad.

"I was surprised that Amador was working with me. When you attack, you also have to continue. Movistar had two cards to play with Valverde and him. These are the stages where I can still do something. I think in the harder stages with the big climbs, it will be harder for me, so I have to try to do my best here. A third place here isn’t too bad.

"Friday will be a hard day but maybe with the downhill the gaps won’t be that big. Saturday is a big day, a lot of time over 2000 metres, which should suit our Colombian friends. Then it’s the time trial which I’m looking forward to. I know the climb. It’s quite regular, not too steep, so it may be a chance for me to do something."

Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merdia)

"I came here for a stage win and now I've got two, so I'm very happy - for the team as well because they worked very hard. They chased down the break today and spent a lot of energy doing so. We controlled it well after that - even Modolo worked for me.





Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal)

"We didn't expect the stage to happen as it did so I tried to save as much energy as possible. Tomorrow we will try everything we can for the bunch sprint.

"We expected that the breakaway to go today but Lampre-Merida and Trek they controlled the race and Ulissi won, so the team worked hard for it and it was a deserved winner today."



Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

"I’m a bit sad because I had a fall. I didn’t get too injured but I was in that fall anyway. I got hit on my bike, they destroyed my wheel and I lost a few minutes, three minutes in fact to the pink jersey. It was bad luck because my position was fine, I was on the wheel of Jungels and it’s good that Bob kept the jersey. The Giro is long and I can still get up there and we’ll go again tomorrow."