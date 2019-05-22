Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 highlights - Video

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) leads the sprint to the finish line of stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 221 flat kilometres from Capri to Novi Ligure did not exactly make for a scintillating stage - at least for the general classification - but Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) made the most of a headwind sprint to take his second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia on stage 11.

Behind Ewan, the fight for the points classification heated up as stage 10 winner Arnaud Démare snuck in two points in an intermediate sprint before muscling past maglia cicliamino holder Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the finale. The resulting 12 point differential moved the Groupama-FDJ sprinter ahead of Ackermann in the competition, by 11 points.

The race now swings back in the favour of the opportunists and climbers as the race heads into the Piemonte, with the category 1 climb of Montoso interrupting an otherwise tame 146 course on stage 12 before the first summit finale on Friday to Ceresole Reale.