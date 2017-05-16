Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 highlights - Video
Dumoulin crushes time trial, takes race lead
It was always expected that Tom Dumoulin would move into the Giro d'Italia lead after the long, difficult stage 10 time trial, but to gain almost three minutes on overnight race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was more than even the Dutch champion could have expected.
Quintana managed to hold onto second place overall, but now has Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) 15 seconds behind him in third, and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) two further seconds back. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wiped out much of what he lost on Blockhaus, and is now 24 seconds behind Quintana.
But they all have to contend with Dumoulin, who is 2:23 ahead of Quintana and set to sail through the second week in the maglia rosa.
