Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 highlights - Video

Dumoulin crushes time trial, takes race lead

Tom Dumoulin en route to a Giro d'Italia time trial win

Tom Dumoulin en route to a Giro d'Italia time trial win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It was always expected that Tom Dumoulin would move into the Giro d'Italia lead after the long, difficult stage 10 time trial, but to gain almost three minutes on overnight race leader Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was more than even the Dutch champion could have expected.

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia: Dumoulin surges to pink in stage 10 time trial

Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 finish line quotes

Quintana loses Giro d'Italia lead in worse-than-expected time trial defeat

Nibali in the dark during Giro d'Italia's Montefalco time trial

Geraint Thomas: I've worked too hard to give up

Dumoulin: My rivals will need to attack in the mountains, and they know it

Pinot's hopes of Giro d'Italia lead evaporate with poor time trial

Giro d'Italia analysis: Dumoulin a true contender after race of truth

Giro d'Italia: Jungels rides back into maglia bianca

Quintana managed to hold onto second place overall, but now has Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) 15 seconds behind him in third, and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) two further seconds back. Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wiped out much of what he lost on Blockhaus, and is now 24 seconds behind Quintana.

But they all have to contend with Dumoulin, who is 2:23 ahead of Quintana and set to sail through the second week in the maglia rosa.