Giro d'Italia: Stage 10 finish line quotes

After Sunday's stage 9 summit finish on Blockhaus saw Nairo Quintana move into the maglia rosa, the stage 10 time trial turned the Giro d'Italia on its head, with the Colombian losing nearly three minutes to stage winner Tom Dumoulin, who now leads the race by 2:23. Geraint Thomas finished second on the stage to bounce back from the devastation of his crash on Sunday, while it was a mixed bag for the other GC contenders. Here's all the snap reaction.

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)



"When I see the result, it's pretty good, eh? I was fighting with myself. I actually didn't have a good feeling but apparently it was really fast. A lot of the GC riders didn't have a good feeling. In my last TT's I gave up a little bit when I wasn't feeling good, and then I was always disappointed after. Now I thought 'I don't give up, I go full to the line', and it was more than enough.

"That's a nice gap to go into the mountains, but in the Vuelta I lost several minutes in one day. It can happen so quickly in the mountains when you have one bad day. The Giro Is far far far from over.

"It's really special to be back in the pink jersey. I had it for six days last year which was already special. Now it's not a coincidence anymore. Now I can fight with the best and that's a nice feeling. The difference to a year ago is this time I'm going for GC, like in the 2015 Vuelta a Espana. We'll fight to the end now. We'll see how much my gap is worth in the mountains but for now its nice to have the pink jersey."

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) - 11th overall at 5:33

"It's one of those where you have to grit your teeth and go, and just hope the pain in the legs is more than in the arm. It was pretty much even. I threw my bottle away with about 8km to go and did it with this arm. I shouldn't have done that because I could really feel it.

"I think it shows I've got the form, the condition. Hopefully, I can recover more now in the next three days and go into the last week and hopefully search for that stage win.

"It's a good boost to confidence, to put time into most other GC guys, but obviously, it's a huge handicap now having lost so much time. It still hurts mentally, to lose the chance of going for the win or the podium through no fault of my own or another rider's which is frustrating. You've just got to deal with it, you can't dwell on it. I've just got to keep fighting now."

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) - 2nd overall at 2:23

"It's a bit worse than I hoped. Dumoulin was flying, he's a specialist.

"He could be my biggest rival now. Nibali rode well, too. I hoped to go better but we'll find our way to get some time back."

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) - 5th overall at 2:47

"I think I did a great time. I don't know the exact times but I think my performance was good and all the work we've done with Merida for my bike helped. I judged my effort carefully because my computer was affected by the TV motorbike. I could only see my cadence and tried to keep it over 100 strokes a minute."

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) - 3rd on stage and now best young rider

"I'm really happy with my performance. Being on the podium of the time trial is fantastic for me. Being up there with Geraint Thomas is good while Tom Dumoulin is at another level. I think I showed my shape is still there and that Blockhaus was just a bad day."